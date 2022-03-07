Vancouver police investigating three weekend shootings

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened over the weekend.

The first shooting occurred Saturday, at about 3:46 p.m., on East 25th Street, between Main Street and Broadway Street. Police said two men, each armed with a handgun, were walking eastbound on the southside of E. 25th Street when they heard multiple gunshots behind them. The men turned around to find that they were being shot at by people inside a dark-colored vehicle and returned fire.

According to police, a Clark PUD utility conduit was hit by gunfire, cutting off power servicing some homes, as well as Walgreens and Hi-School Pharmacy.

No injuries were reported. The shooting is being investigated by the Safe Streets Task Force.

The second shooting happened, just after 11 p.m., in the 2900 East 20th Street. Police said the victim was standing outside a convenience store when a vehicle drove southbound on Fairmount Avenue and a person inside the vehicle shot at the victim multiple times.

The victim was hit by gunfire, as well as the convenience store. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was found and a chase began. Officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle in the area of Southeast 98th Avenue and Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. No additional details were released by police, and it is not known at this time if either shootings were related.

The third weekend shooting happened on Sunday, at about 8:30 p.m. Officers were called out to a disturbance with a weapon at the Walmart, located at Grand and Fourth Plain.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a facial injury. Police said officers learned that the victim and another man were conducting a drug deal in the parking lot and the interaction turned violent. The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired it at the feet of the victim, causing fragment from either brick or the bullet to hit the victim’s face.

The suspect, identified as Calvin S. Davis, was located nearby and arrested. Davis was booked into the Clark County Jail for first-degree assault.

No additional details about the shooting were released.

