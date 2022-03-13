Portland Police seize 3 guns in 2 cases in 1 day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau’s Focused Intervention Team seized three guns in two separate cases Friday evening.

Fit officers found one gun after arresting two suspects in a car at around 7:15 p.m. on Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Lincoln Street. Both suspects had outstanding warrants. Along with the semiautomatic handgun, officers found powder cocaine and crack cocaine.

Just before 10:30 p.m. officers seized two more guns after arresting a suspect near Southeast 122nd Ave and Holgate Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Portland has had 293 shootings incidents in 2022 so far. 84 people have been injured because of gunfire, and of the 20 homicides this year, 19 have been from gun violence.

