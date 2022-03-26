1 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard search for boat off coast of Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Coast Guard said one person died and another is missing in a search for a boat off the coast of Florence on Saturday.

The USCG said it received a distress signal from a boat about 35 miles off the coast of Florence at about 1 a.m. Saturday. During the search, they found a debris field, a life raft and a woman who was dead.

USCG said it is continuing the search for one other man aboard the boat. It said they were the only two people aboard the boat.

