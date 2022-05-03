Investigators reveal new details in TV Hwy crash that killed 2 Southridge students, injured four others

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department is revealing new information from its investigation of a deadly two-car crash on SW Tualatin Valley Highway that killed two Southridge High School students and severely injured four others, including a Washington County deputy.

Officers said Tuesday that initial investigations showed on April 27, just before 12:30 a.m., the Nissan Altima with the five high school students ran a red light at SW Tualatin Valley Highway and SW Murray Boulevard, crashing into the driver’s side of Deputy Michael Trotter’s patrol car.

Police identified the two students killed as 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera. Both were juniors at Southridge, according to the Beaverton School District.

Deputy Trotter remains in critical condition at a local hospital, while the driver of the Altima, an 18-year-old from Tigard, remains in treatment at a local hospital as well.

Beaverton P.D. said the ongoing criminal investigation is a joint effort between the Washington County Major Crimes team and the Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 629-0111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.