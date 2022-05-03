Advertisement

Investigators reveal new details in TV Hwy crash that killed 2 Southridge students, injured four others

Scene photo
Scene photo(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department is revealing new information from its investigation of a deadly two-car crash on SW Tualatin Valley Highway that killed two Southridge High School students and severely injured four others, including a Washington County deputy.

Officers said Tuesday that initial investigations showed on April 27, just before 12:30 a.m., the Nissan Altima with the five high school students ran a red light at SW Tualatin Valley Highway and SW Murray Boulevard, crashing into the driver’s side of Deputy Michael Trotter’s patrol car.

Police identified the two students killed as 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera. Both were juniors at Southridge, according to the Beaverton School District.

Deputy Trotter remains in critical condition at a local hospital, while the driver of the Altima, an 18-year-old from Tigard, remains in treatment at a local hospital as well.

Beaverton P.D. said the ongoing criminal investigation is a joint effort between the Washington County Major Crimes team and the Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 629-0111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Planned Parenthood
Oregon groups react to leaked Supreme Court abortion draft opinion
Oregon groups react to leaked Supreme Court abortion draft opinion
Oregon groups react to leaked Supreme Court abortion draft opinion
Project Lemonade hosts 'Superhero Shopping Event' at Lloyd Center
Project Lemonade hosts 'Superhero Shopping Event' at Lloyd Center
Estacada businesses react to reopening of Hwy 224
Estacada businesses react to reopening of Hwy 224