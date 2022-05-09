Sherwood Bowmen baseball brothers prep for the state championships, new beginnings

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - The rains have been relentless so far this spring, but the games must go on. In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a brotherly bond from the Sherwood Bowmen.

“We are just playing a game, so we have so much fun with it,” said Ian Umlandt. “We are brothers, and we will be brothers forever, so it’s pretty special.”

Across the diamond, but cut from the same cloth - Sherwood senior Ian and his sophomore brother Nolan are separated by just 18-months.

“We still share a room, which is kind of funny. We have bunk beds and stuff, so it’s still cool because you are still close,” ian said.

Going to the mat and the mound for each other, both are varsity starters who pitch and play in the infield. Ian as a slugging left-handed first basemen and star senior pitcher, and Nolan is a sensational sophomore shortstop.

“I guess I probably just picked a ball up when I was younger and just threw with my left-hand,” said Ian.

“He got lucky,” Nolan said.

Ian and Nolan Umlandt (KPTV)

The Umlandt boys are both lucky and grateful to have grown up playing in the same dirt as 2019 No. 1 overall Major League Baseball Draft pick, Adley Rutschman.

Nolan even wears Adley’s old No. 10 in Crimson.

“At the end of last year, I figured out Adley wore this jersey. I was like, ‘I’m not giving this up,’ so I didn’t even bring it back to the school after my freshman year, I kept it at my house. I was like, ‘I am going to wear this all four years,’” Nolan said.

“He shouldn’t even be wearing it,” laughed Ian.

Adley is living a Beaver legend, Ian has signed on with the Oregon Ducks.

“It was a proud thing to be able to say that, ‘yeah, my older brother is an Oregon commit,” said Nolan.

Not only is the 18-year-old Ian absorbing every practice, but every at-bat. He’ll only pitch in Eugene as the men of Oregon are all on the designated hitter.

“Things can change, it is sad. Especially because I have been tearing it up this spring, my offensive stats have been really good,” Ian said. “I mean, as a whole team we have been rolling. We are averaging almost, I think, eight or nine runs a game and we’ve just consistently mashed the ball.”

The bash brothers do bicker about a few things.

“If I’m just coming home from school and practice and he turns on Fortnite, I am like, ‘Dude, turn this off,” said Nolan.

“He has so many clothes, and he can’t figure out how to put them away,” Ian said.

Ian, Nolan and the Bowmen hope to not put away the Sherwood threads until after State Championship on Saturday, June 4.

If you think you or someone you know deserves a high school spotlight, please reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.