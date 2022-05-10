Beaverton P.D. searching for missing 13-year-old girl

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway from the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Police say Milana Li, 13, was last seen at her apartment near the intersection of SW Murray Boulevard and SW Scholls Ferry Road around 4 p.m. Sunday evening.

Officers say Li has a cellphone, however, it is believed to be turned off. Her mother told Beaverton P.D. she’s unfamiliar with TriMet.

Li speaks Russian, with English being her second language, according to officers. She is 5′00″ and between 90 to 11 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair dyed red underneath. Police say she may be wearing plaid pajama pants with white writing on the side, a dark hooded sweatshirt and converse shoes.

Detectives are expressing for Li’s safety because of her age, lack of resources and length of time missing.

Anyone who sees Li is asked to call 911. The case number is 22-1290552

