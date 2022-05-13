Families struggle to find baby formula

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Across the country, families are having a hard time finding baby formula. This is due to a nationwide shortage sparked by product recalls and supply chain issues.

“It’s very stressful because there’s not another option,” Jennifer Sherman said.

She and her husband are raising their four-month old granddaughter.

“It’s been very stressful. Like I’ve said, I’ve gone to four or five stores in a day looking for formula.”

Joanna Nelson is having the same problem. She needs formula for her son to supplement her breastmilk.

“We are definitely scrambling,” Nelson said.

The two women said they are continuing to see empty shelves and limits on how much formula you can buy at stores.

“Yesterday my mother-in-law and I went grocery shopping and looking for formula and I panicked and it was the first time I really, really panicked because usually I can find at least one of his cans,” Nelson said.

The two said they’ve had to turn to social media groups for help.

“There have been people sharing formula and giving formula to people that can’t find it, people that get formula in the mail, they’re pregnant but plan on breastfeeding, they’re giving the formula to the people that need it,” Sherman said. And Nelson is getting help from loved ones who live out of state.

“I’ve posted on Facebook, I have my dad looking at Walmart in Mexico, I have my friends and family looking at their stores in California,” Nelson said.

