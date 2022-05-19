Local charity trying to keep up with demand for baby formula

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – As the nationwide shortage of baby formula continues, some local charities are struggling to keep up with the high demand.

“With the way things are going now on the national scale people are worried that they might not be able to access that and so I think we’re seeing some people that might not otherwise ask for it coming in to see if they can get it through SnowCap,” Nate Larsen, the SnowCap Community Charities Volunteer Coordinator, said. He said anyone who needs help getting formula for their baby is welcome.

“We haven’t had to turn anybody away yet which thankfully is great but as you can see it’s like I said probably not going to be too long before we’re not going to be able to provide that,” he said. Larsen said most of their donations come from the community and with the national shortage of formula, they’re struggling to keep their shelves stocked.

“We’re doing our best to keep it on demand so that folks who need it can get it but again we’re sort of relying on the grace of the community to be able to do that,” Larsen said. He said that anything helps, whether it’s a monetary donation or formula itself. You can donate online here: https://www.snowcap.org/donate.html or you can bring an in-person donation to 17805 SE Stark Road, Portland, OR 97233.

“We just want to make sure that especially for babies those first 12 months are so important for brain development and so important for their health and we want to be able to provide that for families so they can provide for their little ones,” Larsen said.

