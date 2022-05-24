Protestors gather outside Clackamas County elections office

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Elections workers in Clackamas County worked over the weekend, still processing tens of thousands of uncounted ballots from the May 17 Primary Election.

Outside the elections office, a group of people gathered on Monday to demand transparency.

“With this many ballots in question, this is just ripe for impropriety,” said Rick Riley, a spokesperson for the group and a member of the Clackamas County Chapter of Take Back America.

According to the Clark County Clerk, a printing problem left roughly two-thirds of the ballots the county received with blurred barcodes, which prevented the ballots from being read by counting machines. Each of the faulty ballots has had to be processed by hand, with two elections workers duplicating ballot and checking each other’s work.

Meanwhile, local races remain undecided, including the Democratic Primary Election for the 5th District of the U.S. House of Representatives, where challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner leads incumbent Kurt Schrader by less than 10,000 votes.

The county has a deadline of June 13 to count all the remaining ballots.

