PBOT to take over 7-mile stretch of 82nd Avenue in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Beginning June 1, the Portland Bureau of Transportation will take ownership and responsibility for seven miles of 82nd Avenue in Portland. The area begins at NE Killingsworth Street and extends to the Clackamas County line at Clatsop Street. Lie Zie, the owner of Stan’s Deli along 82nd said this is one of the most dangerous areas for pedestrians.

“Even right now you can just see like the red light but they’re still going through to the airport so it doesn’t work,” she said. Zie said she hopes with the city’s ownership they’ll get a new traffic light so that pedestrians can cross safely.

82nd Avenue is one of the busiest streets in Portland with more then 20,000 vehicles driving it every single day. In the last 15 years 19 people have died on it. In 2021, two pedestrians were killed as they tried to cross the street.

PBOT is investing $80 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds over the next four years. Another $80 million in federal funding has been secured for the project as well. Additionally, ODOT has pledged $70 million and PBOT has committed $35 million

PBOT will be responsible for this stretch of road until at least 2026.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.