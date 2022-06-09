Atmospheric river bringing wet weather to Portland
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re confident western Oregon and southwestern Washington will see rain late starting late Thursday into Friday.
A very wet air mass (or atmospheric river) is heading for the Pacific Northwest, which could drop one to two inches of rain Thursday evening through Sunday.
We will see increasing clouds Thursday and by the evening rain will arrive. Rain will continue off and on through the weekend and into Monday morning.
