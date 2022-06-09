Atmospheric river bringing wet weather to Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re confident western Oregon and southwestern Washington will see rain late starting late Thursday into Friday.

A very wet air mass (or atmospheric river) is heading for the Pacific Northwest, which could drop one to two inches of rain Thursday evening through Sunday.

A very wet air mass (atmospheric river) is heading for the Pacific Northwest, which could pump 1-2" of rain into the valleys Thursday evening through Sunday. Expect showers to steady rain Friday, and showers through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/3luJJiFcOD — FOX 12 KPTV Weather (@fox12weather) June 8, 2022

We will see increasing clouds Thursday and by the evening rain will arrive. Rain will continue off and on through the weekend and into Monday morning.

