Advertisement

Police: The Dalles woman reported missing has been in contact with family

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) - The Dalles Police Department said a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found.

On Tuesday, the police department released a statement that said 22-year-old Emily Grace Hahn had been reported missing. She was last seen on May 29.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the police department said Hahn had been in contact with her family and is no longer considered a missing person.

“We would like to take a moment to say thank you for all the assistance, information sharing, and posts during the investigation,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Washington County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Police ask for help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
File image
‘Keep it legal, keep it safe’: Oregonians urged to use fireworks responsibly
Daffodill Studios invites Rose City to find its inner artist
Daffodill Studios invites Rose City to find its inner artist
File image
Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections
Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections
Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections