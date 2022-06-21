Police: The Dalles woman reported missing has been in contact with family

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) - The Dalles Police Department said a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found.

On Tuesday, the police department released a statement that said 22-year-old Emily Grace Hahn had been reported missing. She was last seen on May 29.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the police department said Hahn had been in contact with her family and is no longer considered a missing person.

“We would like to take a moment to say thank you for all the assistance, information sharing, and posts during the investigation,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

