Warm weather returns to Portland metro area.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After a mostly wet June, the sunshine has returned to the Portland-Vancouver area and will be around at least through the weekend.

“It feels really good after all of the gray and all of the rain,” Chelsea Walicer said. She and her daughter Maya like to play and splash around at Jamison Square Park in the Pearl District.

“This is one of our favorite places to come when it’s sunny and warm and cool off our toes in the water,” Wallicer said. We could see some of the hottest temperatures of the year this week, reaching the 90s likely over the weekend.

“It’s nice to have some sun, it’s been so depressing,” Veronica Langworthy said. This weekend it’s likely that splash pads, local watering holes, lakes and rivers could be crowded with people looking to beat the heat. The company Yacht Tubs located on the southwest waterfront in Portland said they’re almost completely booked up until August.

“It’s like a paired down version of being on a really big yacht with a hot tub on it but just a little miniature 18-footer and get to actually soak in the scenery of Portland of the river of the skyline and the bridges while you’re hanging out in the water, “Alex, the owner said. Portland Parks and Rec also said its pools will open on Wednesday, June 22.

