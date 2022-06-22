Vancouver man arrested after shooting man in driveway

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A violent dispute in Vancouver has left one man in jail and another in the hospital in critical condition. Vancouver Police said just before 2:00 a.m. on June 21, they received a call from 33-year-old Jacob Cantrell who said that another man was breaking into his car with a shovel. Cantrell also admitted that he shot the man several times.

“I heard at least seven shots ring out and you knew it was a gun right away and my husband heard squealing tires prior to that,” Julie Engstron, a neighbor said. One of the bullets hit her RV.

“I have to live with that so I’ll remember this night and our neighborhood has never been like this,” Engstron said. Cantrell was arrested and is charged with assault. The man he shot is in critical condition and police have not yet released his name.

FOX 12 spoke with some of the man’s friend’s who were at the scene where he was shot and they said what happened doesn’t make sense.

“I couldn’t quit shaking it just unnerved me that he would do such a thing,” Engstron said.

Engstron and other neighbors said this isn’t the first time they’ve been concerned with Cantrell’s behavior.

“He whips around the trees and has got machetes and he’s on his roof with his lawn chairs and just making a lot of noise, howling at night, loud music and they have called the police several times,” Balinda Olive Baltran, another neighbor said. She said she’s worried about her daughter and grandkids safety.

“It’s tragic because we’ve never had to deal with anything like this in our neighborhood and we’ve been here since 1994,” Beltran said.

Engstron said she and her husband are afraid.

“My husband and I purchased two guns because he’s been scaring us, he hasn’t threatened us directly but we don’t say anything to him and we don’t make any movement towards him just in case, we’re scared,” Engstron said.

Cantrell will make his first court appearance at 9:00 a.m. on June 22.

