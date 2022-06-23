Woman injured after semi hits her car on I-5

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Joyl Sartin is recovering after a semi-truck hit her car while she was driving on I-5 near Woodland, WA.

“It’s put me out of work and my kids, they’re without their mom right now and I’m going to be hospitalized for who knows how long. My life is completely changed in one day,” she said.

Sartin suffered a broken leg and back. She’s already undergone two surgeries.

“They just kept going and I was—it kind of went like down to a ditch not like a far ditch but down to where the car was down pretty far,” she said.

The driver of the semi never stopped but luckily another man pulled over to help.

“He came and he stayed with me the whole time and he held my hand, he had like an orange hat on and was driving like a white van and it had like an orange flasher thing on top,” Sartin said. Now, she’s hoping the driver of the semi sees this and comes forward.

“Maybe they’ll be able to know if they see this then maybe they would be like ‘Hey maybe I did do something and maybe they would step up,’” she said.

She also wants to thank the man who helped her.

“I know he knows who he is and I feel like if he wouldn’t have found me I probably would have died,” she said.

Sartin will likely be out of work for months and a GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical costs.

