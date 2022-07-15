Oregon DHS seeks help locating missing mom, son from Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl and her son.

Heidy Hernandez-Lopez, who is a child in foster care, and her son Daimer Hernandez-Lopez, 4, went missing from Portland on July 11. Oregon DHS said they are believed to be in danger.

Oregon DHS said Heidy and Daimer may be in the Portland metro area or Woodburn. They are known to frequent the Fred Meyer at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Beaverton and Trader Joes.

Heidy and Daimer Hernandez-Lopez (Oregon Department of Human Services)

Heidy is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 123 pounds, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. She has a mole on her left cheek and often wears a red braided bracelet on her wrist. Oregon DHS said she primarily speaks Spanish and Mam (a Mesoamerican language).

Daimer is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Oregon DHS said he is non-verbal and often fidgets with his fingers or shakes his head from side-to-side when is is upset or overwhelmed.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement.

