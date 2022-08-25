Governor Kate Brown reaffirms Oregon abortion access as Idaho trigger ban goes into effect

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown held a press conference at the Hillman East Portland Health Center to reaffirm Oregon’s support for reproductive health care as Idaho’s near-total abortion ban is expected to go into effect Thursday.

“We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right and that abortion is healthcare,” said Governor Brown. “Oregon will continue to be a safe welcoming and inclusive state for all those who want to access reproductive healthcare.”

A federal judge in Idaho ruled Wednesday to block the abortion ban in situations where the ban conflicts with Biden’s executive order on emergency care.

Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette CEO, Dr. Anne Udall said health care centers across Oregon have seen an increase in patients in the last few months, including patients from outside of Oregon.

“We are seeing people from almost every red state in the country,” she said. Dr. Udall mentioned a story of a patient who paid $1200 for a taxi ride to get from Boise to the closest health center in Bend. She emphasized the availability of funds for those seeking abortions and said this individual would be reimbursed. The health center in East Portland has seen more than 14,000 patients since it opened in 2020.

In March, Oregon state lawmakers passed the Reproductive Health Equity Fund, allocating $15 million for reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare for all Oregonians regardless of race, gender identity or immigration status. The fund donates $1 million to the Northwest Access Abortion Fund, a regional fund serving Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Idaho.

According to Governor Brown, the governors or Washington and California have started similar funds. The three states are working together as the West Coast Offense to protect abortions.

In Washington D.C., Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici helped pass the Women’s Health Protect Act in the house but has not yet advanced to the senate for a vote.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.