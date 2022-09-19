Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes and 87 cats from two separate cases

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases.

The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.

Oregon Humane Society animal rescues. (Oregon Humane Society)

The same day, OHS was contacted by Salem Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office to help in a suspected animal abuse case where nearly 100 cats were involved. Once on scene, workers removed 87 cats and kittens. Because of an ongoing investigation, the cats are not yet up for adoption.

Oregon Humane Society animal rescues. (Oregon Humane Society)

“OHS can respond to multiple urgent requests thanks to the hard work and collaboration of the teams at the Portland and Salem campuses,” says OHS President and CEO Sharon Harmon.

The Alaskan malamutes are receiving needed care and are expected to be up for adoption at the Portland and Salem campuses this week.

Visit the Oregon Humane Society website for information on adopting a pet.

