Oregon expands Medicaid program, $1.1 billion approved by federal government

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - An agreement between Oregon and the federal government on Wednesday will provide $1.1 billion in new federal funds and expand state health coverage for children and adults in need, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Over the next five years, Oregon will be testing first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program, the Oregon Health Plan. To support the plan, the state will receive $1.1 billion in federal funds to be used for health-related public needs, increasing health coverage, and improving the efficiency and quality of care.

“Eligible children in Oregon will be able to keep their Medicaid coverage continuously until age 6, eliminating potential gaps in coverage and care,” said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator. “The demonstration also invests in the services that people need to address their health-related social needs, such as medically tailored meals and housing supports. That is transformational change.”

The plan will also expand health-related help to include food assistance and housing support for up to six months for people who are houseless or at risk of losing housing, such as youth in foster care and low-income older adults.

“Oregon is committed to eliminating health inequity and ensuring that our health care system provides optimal health and well-being for everyone in Oregon,” said OHA Director Pat Allen. “This agreement gives us more tools and resources to tackle the problems in people’s lives that undermine their health such as lack of housing, food or consistent health coverage. We’re excited to work with partners in every corner of the state to help more people in Oregon live healthier lives, hold down the growth of health care costs and strengthen communities across our state.”

The state will also provide air conditioners, air filters and generators to people with high-risk clinical needs during extreme weather events, according to the OHA.

