Investigators determine cause of deadly fire at St. Helens retirement home

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators have determined the cause of a deadly fire at a St. Helens retirement home.

Following investigations by local and state officials, authorities say the explosion was caused by oxygen cylinders stored in the apartment the fire originated.

Crews first responded Oct. 5 just after 12:30 a.m., to a fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road. First responders on the scene arrived to find six units of the retirement home on fire. Shortly after, an explosion in the building threw fire and debris across the complex.

In total, 29 people were evacuated from the retirement center, six people had to be pulled out by firefighters. Six units of the 31-unit complex were destroyed by the fire, while other units suffered heavy smoke damage.

Officials said Friday one woman was found by firefighters unconscious n the hallways building where the fire began. Despite efforts, the woman died at the scene. Five other residents were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Fire officials stressed the use of oxygen in homes brings an increased risk of catastrophic fires.

The Columbia River Fire and Rescue says donations can be made to help displaced residents by heading to the Red Cross website and specifying you’d like to assist tenants of Columbia Hills Retirement Center. In addition, the Scouts are hosting a drive at the Ace Hardware in St. Helens on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.