Brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:27 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark County, Washington, on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources on twitter.

The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush as of 8 p.m.

No structures are being threatened, and no evacuation notices have been issued at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

