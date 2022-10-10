CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark County, Washington, on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources on twitter.

The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush as of 8 p.m.

Large fire burning near Livingston in SW Washington. More coming up tonight on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tdmYrmMwKB — Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) October 10, 2022

DNR crews are responding to the #NakiaCreekfFire near Larch Mountain in Clark County. The fire is estimated at 70 acres and is burning in grass and brush. Air resources will be assigned to the fire during daylight hours. Updates as conditions change. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) October 10, 2022

No structures are being threatened, and no evacuation notices have been issued at this time.

