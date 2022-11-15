These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent study examined which US states Oregonians want to relocate to, by analyzing Google search data.

They considered search terms like “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state to find the most in-demand relocation area for each state.

Oregon’s most desired states to relocate to are as follows:

Washington, where the average home price is $640,494 which is 19.73% higher than in Oregon, where the average is $534,956. California, where the avergae home price is $816,804, which is $281,848 more expensive than in Oregon. Arizona, where the average home price is $458,907, which is $76,049 cheaper than in Oregon.

The study was conducted by movingapt.com, who relocate thousands of homes and businesses nationwide.

