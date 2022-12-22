Elderly man pinned under bulldozer in Longview, rescued

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - A 73-year-old man was rescued from under a bulldozer in Longview, Wash. on Wednesday, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road.

According to firefighters, the man had been replacing rollers on one of the bulldozer tracks when he became pinned under the machine. There were no details on how it happened.

Using rescue airbags, stabilizing equipment and manpower, emergency responders were able to dig the trapped man out in less than 20 minutes.

He was flown by Life Flight to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his pelvis.

