Portland police reveal 2022 shooting statistics showing rising trends

Portland Police Bureau building
Portland Police Bureau building(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released a new report detailing shooting incidents and gun-related homicide statistics for 2022.

The statistics are added to a rolling and annual comparative graph, representing incidents from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2022.

Portland police release report of 2022 shooting statistics.
Portland police release report of 2022 shooting statistics.(PPB)

Standouts:

  • 94 homicides in 2022 was a 6% increase over the previous year.
  • Homicides were up 61% over the previous three years.
  • Of the 94 homicides, 76 of the victims died by firearm, which was a 12% increase over the previous year.
  • In 2022 there were 1,306 total shooting incidents, down 1% from the previous year.
  • Total shooting incidents were up 48% over the last three years.
  • The month with the highest number of total shooting incidents in last three years was March with 147.
  • Investigators cleared between 8 and 18 shooting cases per month last year.

For more information on shooting statistics, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
Portland police place a man in handcuffs at the scene of a shooting on Fri. Jan. 20, 2023.
PPB: Man charged in deadly Montavilla neighborhood shooting
FILE - Vancouver school employee makes first court appearance on 137 counts of voyeurism on...
Breaking: Former Vancouver school custodian gets 10 years for voyeurism
Hillsboro Hops hires Ronnie Gajownik, the first woman to serve as manager for their team, and...
Hillsboro Hops hires first woman as manager, 2nd time in Minor League history