Portland police reveal 2022 shooting statistics showing rising trends

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released a new report detailing shooting incidents and gun-related homicide statistics for 2022.

The statistics are added to a rolling and annual comparative graph, representing incidents from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2022.

Portland police release report of 2022 shooting statistics. (PPB)

Standouts:

94 homicides in 2022 was a 6% increase over the previous year.

Homicides were up 61% over the previous three years.

Of the 94 homicides, 76 of the victims died by firearm, which was a 12% increase over the previous year.

In 2022 there were 1,306 total shooting incidents, down 1% from the previous year.

Total shooting incidents were up 48% over the last three years.

The month with the highest number of total shooting incidents in last three years was March with 147.

Investigators cleared between 8 and 18 shooting cases per month last year.

For more information on shooting statistics, click here.

