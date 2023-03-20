Portland Thorns reveal roster ahead of season opener

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns FC have announced their roster ahead of the 2023 opening match this coming Sunday.

The season opener will pit the Thorns against the Orlando Pride when the match kicks off at Providence Park at 2 p.m.

The Thorns FC says the team is entering the season with 24 active players on the roster. The Thorns added they remain in contract negotiations with the fifth overall pick of the 2023 NWSL Draft -- defender Reyna Reyes. Forward Lauren DeBeau, who was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft has been released.

2023 Thorns FC Roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Bella Bixby, Shelby Hogan, Lauren Kozal (DRAFT)

Defenders (8): Kelli Hubly, Meghan Klingenberg, Natalia Kuikka (INTL), Tegan McGrady, Emily Menges, Meaghan Nally, Gabby Provenzano, Becky Sauerbrunn

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey, Crystal Dunn, Olivia Moultrie, Taylor Porter, Rocky Rodríguez, Christine Sinclair, Hina Sugita (INTL)

Forwards (7): Janine Beckie (SEI), Natalie Beckman, Hannah Betfort, Izzy D’Aquila (DRAFT), Sophia Smith, Michele Vasconcelos, Morgan Weaver

The match against Orlando kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday and will be aired on FOX 12 Plus. Tickets for the match can be found by clicking here.

