Police: Man arrested with fentanyl pills, meth near Oregon City HS

Drugs, plus scale and packaging material, found in suspect's vehicle
Drugs, plus scale and packaging material, found in suspect's vehicle(Oregon City Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:08 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after narcotics were found in his vehicle near Oregon City High School on Thursday, according to police.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a welfare check of a man, later identified as 25-year-old Taylor Thomas, inside a vehicle near Meyers Road and High School Avenue.

During the welfare check, police said an officer saw illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and packaging material inside Thomas’ vehicle. K-9 Grendel Von Schafer Weg checked the vehicle and alerted to narcotics.

Police said a full search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the following:

  • 20 rainbow M30 pills
  • About 0.4 ounces of methamphetamine
  • Fentanyl powder
  • Scale and packaging material
Rainbow M30 pills
Rainbow M30 pills(Oregon City Police Department)

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County jail for attempted distribution of a controlled substance-meth within 1,000 feet of a school and attempted manufacture of a controlled substance/distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

