Police: Man arrested with fentanyl pills, meth near Oregon City HS
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after narcotics were found in his vehicle near Oregon City High School on Thursday, according to police.
Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a welfare check of a man, later identified as 25-year-old Taylor Thomas, inside a vehicle near Meyers Road and High School Avenue.
During the welfare check, police said an officer saw illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and packaging material inside Thomas’ vehicle. K-9 Grendel Von Schafer Weg checked the vehicle and alerted to narcotics.
Police said a full search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the following:
- 20 rainbow M30 pills
- About 0.4 ounces of methamphetamine
- Fentanyl powder
- Scale and packaging material
Thomas was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County jail for attempted distribution of a controlled substance-meth within 1,000 feet of a school and attempted manufacture of a controlled substance/distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.