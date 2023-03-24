Police: Man arrested with fentanyl pills, meth near Oregon City HS

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after narcotics were found in his vehicle near Oregon City High School on Thursday, according to police.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a welfare check of a man, later identified as 25-year-old Taylor Thomas, inside a vehicle near Meyers Road and High School Avenue.

During the welfare check, police said an officer saw illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and packaging material inside Thomas’ vehicle. K-9 Grendel Von Schafer Weg checked the vehicle and alerted to narcotics.

Police said a full search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the following:

20 rainbow M30 pills

About 0.4 ounces of methamphetamine

Fentanyl powder

Scale and packaging material

Rainbow M30 pills (Oregon City Police Department)

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County jail for attempted distribution of a controlled substance-meth within 1,000 feet of a school and attempted manufacture of a controlled substance/distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

