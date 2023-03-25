Washougal man gets 108 years for child rape, creating child sex assault materials

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Washougal, Wash. man was sentenced Friday to 108 years in prison for child rape and creating child sexual assault materials, according to Clark County court records.

On Feb. 9, a Clark County jury found Stephen Rian Price was found guilty of all 17 charges: five counts of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of dealing in child pornography and four counts of possessing child pornography.

Price will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Price was arrested on Oct. 16, 2019 just hours after they received a tip from an online messaging app that child sex assault materials were being shared on their platform.

Police said the cybercrime unit received a tip from Discord at about 2 p.m. that day. Discord said they found communications and video being shared in one of their channels showing the graphic sexual assault of an infant by an adult man.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the images had not been seen before, which meant the abuse was likely recent and being done by the person uploading the content.

Using the IP address reported by Discord, detectives narrowed the suspect to Price.

At about 9 p.m. on Oct. 16, detectives served a search warrant on Price’s home and took the infant into protective custody. Price was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail.

Police said the investigation revealed images of a second infant.

