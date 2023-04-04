‘Schmidt Show:’ Billboard criticizing Multnomah County’s district attorney goes up in Portland

A billboard criticizing Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt went up in Portland on Tues. April 4,...
A billboard criticizing Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt went up in Portland on Tues. April 4, 2023.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:52 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A billboard criticizing Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt went up Tuesday morning in downtown Portland.

The billboard, located at 2nd and Washington Street, reads “PORTLAND IS A SCHMIDT SHOW” next to a large picture of Schmidt. It includes more text that reads “record crime (check mark),” “fewer prosecutions (check mark),” “empty jail beds (check mark).”

A billboard criticizing Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt went up in Portland on Tuesday morning.
A billboard criticizing Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt went up in Portland on Tuesday morning.(KPTV)

Many have called out Schmidt’s perceived soft touch on crime approach for months on social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.

The billboard says it was paid for by People for Portland. The organization has been increasingly visible in recent months with YouTube, print and digital ad buys.

SEE ALSO: More police needed on streets, in schools to combat ‘strain on public safety,’ Portland officials say

The People for Portland is a self described “platform and voice for Portlanders to take action to rescue our broken city.”

Schmidt won election to the office in May 2020 with about 75% of the vote on a platform of ending mass incarceration and holding law enforcement accountable.

Under Schmidt, Portland recorded a record high number of shootings and homicides in 2022.

City officials including Schmidt have blamed the violence in Portland on dwindling police ranks and a severe lack of public defenders.

FOX 12 reached out to Schmidt’s office for comment buy has yet to hear back.

