Oregon City police seek help finding missing woman who needs medication

Gena Tortolani
Gena Tortolani(Oregon City Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Gena Tortolani, 23, left her group home on Roosevelt Street at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since. Police said Tortolani has been diagnosed with several medical and mental health issues that require medication.

Tortolani is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair. Police said she does not have a phone and was last seen wearing a purple flat-brimmed hate.

Anyone with information on Tortolani’s whereabouts is asked to call 503-655-8211 and reference case number 23-006995.

