Crews extinguish large rubber pellet fire in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters put out a massive fire that broke out in a large pile of rubber pellets in North Portland.

A TriMet driver called 911 after spotting the fire near the east end of the Steel Bridge at 2:45 a.m. The fire was next to the grain silos of the Louis Dreyfus Dock.

Portland Fire & Rescue said crews had a difficult time putting out the flames because it was far away from fire hydrants, so they had to stretch out their hoses thousands of feet.

Crews also say they were concerned about toxic smoke coming from the burning pile of rubber.

Multiple aerial master streams and a deck gun are in use to cool the flames and slow the growth of the flames.



Visual pic.twitter.com/aV0aYJ1zmY — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) May 25, 2023

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have responded to determine the cause of the fire.

