Tigard library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after threats

Tigard police say a Drag Queen Story Hour event at the public library has been canceled for this Sunday due to threats of violence.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:32 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police say a Drag Queen Story Hour event at the public library has been canceled for this Sunday due to threats of violence.

Police made the announcement on Twitter today.

SEE ALSO: Rural Oregon movement to join ‘Greater Idaho’ gains traction with vote in 12th county

They say due to repeated threats of violence and information indicating the safety of community members may be at risk.

The library will be closed all day Sunday.

The city says it values the safety of kids, families and all patrons who rely on the library to be an inclusive and welcoming place.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Mount Hood
Over two dozen earthquakes recorded on Mt. Hood in 6 hour period
Drone shot of fire damage
At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
File photo.
Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1
File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood

Latest News

Tigard library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after threats
Parents of disabled children rally in Salem for caregiver funding bill
Woman missing since August, Gresham police say
M114 FED LAWSUIT TRIAL WITNESS
Experts, advocates testify over lawsuit challenging voter-approved Oregon Measure 114