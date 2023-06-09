Tigard library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after threats

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police say a Drag Queen Story Hour event at the public library has been canceled for this Sunday due to threats of violence.

Police made the announcement on Twitter today.

UPDATE: Drag Queen Storytime at Tigard Public Library on Sun 6/11 is canceled, due to repeated threats of violence and information indicating the safety of our community may be jeopardized. Out of an abundance of caution, the library will also be closed to the public for the day. https://t.co/USeuXPV0cj — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) June 9, 2023

They say due to repeated threats of violence and information indicating the safety of community members may be at risk.

The library will be closed all day Sunday.

The city says it values the safety of kids, families and all patrons who rely on the library to be an inclusive and welcoming place.

