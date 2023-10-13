80,000 fentanyl pills, 92 lbs. of cocaine seized during Oregon I-5 traffic stops

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Roughly 80,000 fentanyl pills, 14 pounds of fentanyl powder and 92 pounds of cocaine have been confiscated within 30 days during I-5 traffic stops, according to the Oregon State Police. Authorities allege the drugs were bound to be distrusted.

According to officials, traffic stops along I-5 in Linn County are part of a targeted effort to intercept drugs.

The grand total comes from three separate incidents since the end of August:

  • On Aug. 29 around 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on I-5 north, in Linn County. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the trooper located approximately 70,000 suspected fentanyl pills hidden in a backpack in the vehicle’s trunk.
  • On Aug. 31 around 9:55 a.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle on I-5 north, in Linn County. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper located several packages that contained a total of 14.1 pounds of fentanyl powder.
  • On Sept. 28 a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-5 north, in Linn County. A K-9 was deployed, alerted to the odor of narcotics and a search warrant for the vehicle was obtained. During the vehicle search more than 10,000 fentanyl pills and 92 pounds of cocaine were seized.

The OSP says criminal charges in each case have been referred to the appropriate jurisdiction for prosecution and no names have been released at this time.

