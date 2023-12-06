Around the House NW
Student arrested at Shahala Middle School for attempted stabbing

A Toledo Police vehicle(WTVG)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A student was arrested at Shahala Middle School after attempting to stab another student outside of the main building on Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m., Shahala Middle School went into lockdown after a student who was on campus outside of the main building had a knife and was threatening another student, who was inside a portable classroom.

Security and administration responded and called 911. When officers arrived, the student gave up his knife and was taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:45 p.m.

“We will be cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and following our district’s disciplinary policies and procedures.” Shahala Middle School Principal Gregg Brown said in a letter to Shahala families.

According to Vancouver officials, the student with the knife was booked on assault, dangerous weapon at school and malicious mischief.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

