Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Union Gospel Mission serves Christmas dinner to unhoused Portlanders

The Union Gospel Mission in northwest Portland shared a Christmas meal for those who are experiencing homelessness and their community.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Union Gospel Mission in northwest Portland shared a Christmas meal for those who are experiencing homelessness and their community.

UGM delivered about 800 meals in the week leading up to Christmas. Guests also received a second meal to-go for later.

“I was watching a movie, so I got up from watching a movie and I just walked over here and I was happy to see that they were giving us a meal and I’m just really happy to be here,” said Robert, who received his first home-cooked meal at UGM. “It’s really special and important for me to feel like I’m part of the community, to feel like my community can come together and achieve things like us.”

Matt Stein of UGM said having 35 community volunteers lend a hand serving meals and packing to-go orders helps lift the holiday spirit.

“It just goes from it being more people knowing generally about homelessness and the situation in Portland to people actually meeting people and individually getting to know names and that connection, that relationship is a great step in the right direction,” Stein said.

“It’s really super special it’s really good I’m really glad they do have a place like this because on Christmas there’s nothing really open,” Jeremy Heard said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet
Man dies after being stabbed at 18th and Morrison MAX station in Portland
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’ in...
Man smashes Wash. Co. museum window, makes off with ‘gold items’
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along
83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
Missing Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s found dead on Christmas

Latest News

After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet
Man dies after being stabbed at 18th and Morrison MAX station in Portland
A man is dead after he was stabbed at the 18th and Morrison TriMet MAX station in Portland...
After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet
The Union Gospel Mission in northwest Portland shared a Christmas meal for those who are...
Union Gospel Mission serves Christmas dinner to unhoused Portlanders
Stock photo
Man dies in single-car crash on Christmas