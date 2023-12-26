Union Gospel Mission serves Christmas dinner to unhoused Portlanders

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Union Gospel Mission in northwest Portland shared a Christmas meal for those who are experiencing homelessness and their community.

UGM delivered about 800 meals in the week leading up to Christmas. Guests also received a second meal to-go for later.

“I was watching a movie, so I got up from watching a movie and I just walked over here and I was happy to see that they were giving us a meal and I’m just really happy to be here,” said Robert, who received his first home-cooked meal at UGM. “It’s really special and important for me to feel like I’m part of the community, to feel like my community can come together and achieve things like us.”

Matt Stein of UGM said having 35 community volunteers lend a hand serving meals and packing to-go orders helps lift the holiday spirit.

“It just goes from it being more people knowing generally about homelessness and the situation in Portland to people actually meeting people and individually getting to know names and that connection, that relationship is a great step in the right direction,” Stein said.

“It’s really super special it’s really good I’m really glad they do have a place like this because on Christmas there’s nothing really open,” Jeremy Heard said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.