BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - When Afghan refugees start arriving on the West Coast, Beaverton will be ready for them. The City Council this week approved a resolution declaring the city a "sanctuary" for Afghan refugees fleeing their homeland to escape the Taliban.

Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty introduced the resolution, noting that the crisis in Afghanistan is "personal" for her.

"My husband served with an Afghan interpreter who is currently in danger," Beaty said. "We will be called to action when refugees start arriving, and I look forward to working together on policy and funding mechanisms that will help us roll out the welcome mat."

The resolution, approved unanimously, declares that there is a home in Beaverton for refugees of the war in Afghanistan and that the city stands ready to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees who hold a Special Immigrant Visa.

"Beaverton has a long history of being a community that welcomes people from all over the world to live here and become members of the community," said Councilor Marc San Soucie. "That includes immigrants, DACA Dreamers, and refugees from many war-torn and impoverished regions of the world. Now Afghanistan is in crisis, and I strongly support any assistance Beaverton can offer to help resettle refugees from Afghanistan in our great city."

The council passed the resolution Aug. 24, two days before terrorists connected to the Islamic State killed 169 people - including 13 U.S. troops - in suicide attacks outside the airport in Kabul. The 13 U.S. service members who died included 10 Marines, a Navy sailor and an Army soldier. The military has not identified them or given a service affiliation for the last victim.

The U.S. warned that more attacks could come ahead of President Joe Biden’s fast-approaching deadline to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan by Tuesday.

Beaverton leaders said they will celebrate the contributions of its immigrants and refugees during Welcoming Week happening Sep. 10-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.