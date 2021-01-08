Driver says woman used racial slur, punched him, scratched his car with knife in Wilsonville road rage incident

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -- Clackamas County deputies and the Wilsonville police department are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman involved in a road rage incident who is accused of punching a driver in the face and damaging his car.
Bradley Smith told FOX 12 he was driving along Southwest Wilsonville Road in Wilsonville Monday afternoon when he got caught up in the traffic backup from an accident along southbound I-5.
A semi had jackknifed on the interstate a couple miles south of Wilsonville.
Smith said traffic was at a standstill, and he was trying to edge over to the right-hand side of Southwest Wilsonville to attempt to merge onto I-5 south. He said he saw an opening in front of a woman's car with California plates, put his blinker on and merged into the lane.
That's when the driver got angry, Smith said, saying she flipped him off.
"She's outraged, she gets out of the car, comes to my driver's side window, says how dare you cut me off, called me the N-word, and hit me in my face," Smith said in a phone interview.
But Smith claims the aggression continued, saying the woman also spit in his face, then started kicking his pickup. After both he and his passenger got out of the vehicle, Smith said the woman also swung at his passenger with a knife.
"She called me the N-word again, took the knife, stabbed my truck, and scratched it on the side and asked how do I like that," Smith said.
Smith sent FOX 12 pictures of some of the damage to his truck, including a couple dings and a long scratch on the back passenger side.
Other drivers caught in the standstill took photos of the woman. Wilsonville police shared out one photo of suspect, asking anyone with any information about her identity to come forward.
People with tips are urged to call 503-682-1012 and reference CCSO Case # 21-000234.
