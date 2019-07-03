(KPTV) – Independence Day is Thursday, so for anyone still deciding their holiday plans, there are several local parades and fireworks displays scheduled to be a blast.
One of the biggest, brightest and most popular fireworks displays in Portland will be along the Willamette River as part of the annual Waterfront Blues Festival. A performance of the national anthem and fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.
In southeast Portland, Oaks Park is hosting its annual 4th of July Spectacular, which will include being open until midnight and live music. Fireworks are scheduled to light up the sky at dusk.
Another option in Portland is an American classic for the holiday: baseball. The Portland Pickles are playing a double-header at Walker Stadium and fireworks are planned for after the night game.
More baseball is happening on the west side of the metro area. The Hillsboro Hops have a home game at Ron Tonkin Field Thursday against the Spokane Indians. Fireworks are planned for after the game.
A Fourth of July Celebration and Concert is planned at Beaverton’s Veterans Memorial Park.
The Canby Independence Day Celebration is full of activities for Thursday including a parade and a car show. Also, the celebration is bigger than ever this year with 78 vendors expected. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
In Lake Oswego, a Star Spangled Parade and Celebration will happen at Millennium Plaza Park to start the festivities on Thursday. Then later, the park will have not fireworks, but a laser light show instead.
In West Linn, Independence Day celebrations are planned at Tanner Creek Park.
A full day of fun is planned for the Corbett Fun Fest: a parade during the day and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
Happy Valley will be saying "Happy Fourth of July" with its Family Festival. The all-day festival will have inflatables, live music, a parade and fireworks at dusk.
The Estacada Timber Festival opens at 10 a.m. Thursday and will have a "Big Bang Fireworks Sky Show" at 10 p.m. for more than 12 hours of fun.
Cherryfest NW, formerly known as the Bite & Brew of Salem, will have free admission for the Fourth of July and fireworks at Salem’s Riverfront Park.
The St. Paul Rodeo kicked off Tuesday and runs through Saturday and features fireworks every night at 10:15 p.m.
Thursday will be the last day of the Molalla Buckeroo, which will close with fireworks.
On the Oregon Coast, fireworks shows and more events are scheduled in Warrenton and Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, and Lincoln City.
Fort of Vancouver is celebrating its 56th Fireworks Spectacular for Independence Day.
For those who live in northern Clark County, the fairgrounds are holding their first-ever Fourth of July event.
The Go Fourth Festival is happening in Longview and has an event-packed Fourth of July, including fireworks at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.