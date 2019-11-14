PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The time has come to finally say goodbye to a Concourse A at the Portland International Airport.
Airport officials say they plan to demolish Concourse A to make room for an expansion of Concourse B, which will feature new art and restaurants.
The plan to close and demolish Concourse A was mostly met with excitement, as Portland travelers realized it wasn't the prettiest part of the airport.
Concourse A is known for its dim lights, low ceilings, and crowded seating area. It was built in 1988 and was meant to be temporary.
Airport officials say it's bittersweet because there are a lot of memories in the "stuffy, old" concourse - from a surprise wedding proposal to a strip of the famous PDX carpet.
Airport officials are encouraging people to share their Concourse A memories on social media using #GoodbyeA.
The Port of Portland is hoping to have the new, brightly lit and renovated Concourse B completed by the summer of 2021.
Flights that typically depart from Concourse A will move to Concourse C starting Thursday.
To learn more about the renovations, visit pdxnext.com.
