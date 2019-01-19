Hillsboro Police are looking for a van believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
The crash happened around 7:40 Saturday night on Cornell Road at 17th Avenue in Hillsboro.
Officers say two people were walking west bound on Cornell in an unmarked crosswalk when they were hit by a white work type van.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police released two photos of the van believed to be involved in the crash.
Northeast Cornell Road is closed between 21st Avenue and Arrington Road while officers investigate.
Police say the van has a dark-colored graphic decal on the driver's side.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Hillsboro Police.
