PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 24-year-old Indiana man was indicted on Monday for attempting to murder Portland Police Bureau officers by using explosive devices during the 2020 riots in downtown Portland.
According to court documents, Malik Muhammed had allegedly traveled to Portland in September to engage "in multiple criminal acts" and then returned to Indiana.
The incidents include:
- Sept. 5, Muhammed engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct near the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct, resulting in a grave risk of causing public alarm.
- Sept. 21, Muhammed threw a "large burning object" toward a PPB sergeant's patrol car during a protest near the Penumbra Kelly Building. Police described the object as a large yellow bottle similar to a beer growler filled with liquid and stuffed with a rag. The device didn't explode. Officers found a price tag that helped them find out where the bottle was purchased. Surveillance video from the store shows Muhammed and another person buying a large number of bats and beer growlers, including two yellow ones.
- On Sept. 23, Muhammed threw a large yellow bottle similar to the beer growler toward a group of officers outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. When the bottle landed, it exploded and a large fireball cascaded outward. One officer's lower leg caught fire for a moment.
- According to court documents, officers searched Muhammed's cell phone and found a list of a shopping list that included common ingredients used to make a Molotov cocktail.
- Oct. 11, Muhammed used a metal baton to smash out windows at the Oregon Historical Society, Portland State University, Sprint T-Mobile, Bank of America and Ben Bridge Jewelers. He was arrested, and a loaded pistol magazine was found in his pocket. The gun was found nearby. In total, the pistol and magazine contained 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
An indictment was filed on March 22 that charged Muhammed with:
- Two counts of second-degree attempted aggravated murder
- Two counts of first-degree attempted assault
- Four counts of first-degree attempted murder
- Two counts of second-degree attempted murder
- Six counts of first-degree criminal mischief
- Four counts of riot
- Two counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device
- One count of unlawful possession of a firearm
- One count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm
- Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon
On Friday, Muhammed was arrested in Indianapolis on multiple warrants, including attempted aggravated murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.
He remains at an Indiana Jail.
