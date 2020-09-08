MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3 evacuation notices to area in the Santiam Canyon spanning from Mehama east to Idanha.
Two wildfires - the Beachie Creek Fire and the Lionshead Fire - are burning in eastern Marion County.
On Monday evening, the sheriff's office raised evacuation levels for Breitenbush Hot Springs and the Devil’s Creek summer home community to Level 3, meaning residents in those areas should evacuate immediately.
Early Tuesday morning, due to significant fire activity, Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuations were issued by the sheriff's office to residents in the Santiam Canyon from the community of Mehama east to Detroit including Mill City, Gates, Detroit, Idanha, and the North Fork corridor. Residents are being urged leave the area immediately and to head west on Highway 22 toward Salem.
One of our producers @ProducerJanie capture stunning pictures as they were evacuated from a camp near Detroit Lake, OR because of the #BeachieCreekFire We have live reports on all the wildfires prompting evacuations right now on Good Day Oregon. pic.twitter.com/q8Vh2OBoia— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) September 8, 2020
Level 3 evacuations were also issued to include the area west of the Mehama community to Cascade Highway Southeast and north to Highway 214 after deputies reported fire as far west as Jennie Road Southeast.
At 7:15 a.m., the sheriff's office said residents in the city of Scotts Mills and south through the Crooked Finger area were issued Level 3 evacuation notices.
“We care deeply about the safety of all of our community members. The extreme fire activity in the area poses an imminent danger to anyone who chooses to remain in the evacuated area. Our deputies are committed to helping keep our community safe; however, conditions have become too dangerous for them to continue with evacuation efforts at this time," said Sheriff Joe Kast. "I encourage anyone still in the Santiam Canyon to leave immediately following the deputies out of the area. I cannot say when the conditions will allow deputies and other emergency responders to return to the area to render assistance. Please leave now.”
Highway 22 at milepost 59 is no longer passable, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office requested that Highway 22 be closed eastbound from Stayton to the Santiam Junction to allow evacuees and fire personnel clear passage.
Oregon State Parks told FOX 12 that Silver Falls State Park has been evacuated and closed. Everyone in the park has made it out safely.
BREAKING: Oregon State Parks says Silver Falls State Park has been evacuated and closed because of wildfires in the area. They say the evacuation and closure happened within the last hour or so. pic.twitter.com/zMGBkUW4F2— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 8, 2020
Marion County Emergency Management and the Amercian Red Cross have established an evacuation staging area at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Access to the fairgrounds is at 2330 17th Street Northeast in Salem. An information line is being established at 503-391-7294.
