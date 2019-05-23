PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple parked vehicles were badly damaged overnight following a crash in north Portland.
Portland police and firefighters responded to the crash on North Fessenden Street just after 1 a.m.
Jamar Williams told FOX 12 he was inside apartments across the street when he heard a loud bang. He came out and saw an SUV, which belongs to his dad, on fire.
Williams said his dad's SUV, along with multiple other cars, were parked next to Northgate Park on North Fessenden when they were hit.
"You heard the screech and the flipping, you heard the explosion from the fire. It was unbelievable," said Williams. "My dad can't believe it. That was his work truck, that was his favorite truck. He's kind of disappointed it had to go like that."
Flames roaring, horn blaring in video captured moments after this morning’s crash on N Fessenden (🎥: Jamar Williams) pic.twitter.com/kJEVuLiVhv— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) May 23, 2019
It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved. Injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
Williams said he thinks the driver who hit the vehicles may have been intoxicated. Portland police have not confirmed that, or if anyone was arrested.
No other details about the crash have been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.