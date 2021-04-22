PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority has been informed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the death of an Oregon woman this week following immunization with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
OHA was notified of the potential adverse event on April 20, two days after the CDC was notified on April 18. The Oregon resident, a woman in her 50s, received a dose of the J&J vaccine before the pause order on its use was issued.
Until the investigation is complete, it can’t be concluded whether her death is related to the vaccine.
OHA says she developed a rare but serious blood clot within two weeks following vaccination. This blood clot was seen in combination with very low platelets. Prior to the issuance of the pause, cases of this serious blood clot had been identified among six women around the country who received the vaccine.
The CDC and OHA will provide updates on any developments as they can be shared during the review and investigation process.
OHA continues to encourage all Oregonians to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination when appointments become available.
