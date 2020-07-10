PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is warning of possible dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases statewide if Oregonians don’t take necessary precautions.
OHA reported 275 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 11,454.
On Friday, health officials stated, “The bottom line is that the disease is spreading more rapidly than expected and that since reopening, Oregonians have not consistently modeled the behavior needed to contain the spread of COVID-19.”
OHA stated that the spread of the coronavirus in Oregon has been linked to gatherings including graduation celebrations, birthdays, weddings, exercise classes, fraternity parties and bachelor parties.
“While it is difficult not to celebrate these events as we have in the past, COVID-19 is spreading in our communities and people must think hard about altering daily routines that may put people at risk,” according to OHA.
OHA recommends that everyone limit the size of gatherings, keep distance from others, use face coverings, stay home if sick and find alternative ways to include people who are vulnerable to illness.
OHA modeling shows the potential for infections to triple over the next month and the possibility of a sharp increase in hospitalizations.
The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 1
- Benton, 6
- Clackamas, 11
- Crook, 1
- Deschutes, 8
- Douglas, 2
- Hood River, 4
- Jackson, 9
- Jefferson, 15
- Josephine, 2
- Lane, 10
- Linn, 3
- Malheur, 21
- Marion, 28
- Morrow, 3
- Multnomah, 37
- Polk, 3
- Tillamook, 1
- Umatilla, 51
- Union, 1
- Wallowa, 1
- Wasco, 5
- Washington, 44
- Yamhill, 8
Two additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday by OHA: A 62-year-old man in Union County who tested positive June 16 and died July 2, and a 99-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive June 26 and died July 9. Both patients had underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.
OHA reports that 232 people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon.
There have been 275,316 negative tests in Oregon, as of Friday.
