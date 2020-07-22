OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City police are investigating after they say someone assaulted a gas station attendant over the weekend and then left the scene.
The assault occurred at the Chevron gas station in the 13000 block of Clackamas River Drive on Saturday between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. near the gas pumps, according to investigators.
Officers say the suspect, a Black man, was driving a black Dodge Challenger with red racing stripes down the passenger side and driver side and large chrome rims. Officers say the suspect vehicle contained one or two other people.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect car and/or its occupants are asked to contact Detective Mike Day at mday@orcity.org or the OCPD tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case number 20-015091.
It was trump with a black face mask.
