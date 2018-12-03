PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers recovered several stolen items and arrested two people during a traffic stop in southeast Portland Sunday night.
The Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct said officers conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2001 Subaru Outback at Southeast 79th Avenue and Southeast Steele Street just before 11:30 p.m. Police said the traffic stop was for a turn signal violation and for not having a front license plate.
According to police, the two people inside the vehicle tried to walk away but were unable to get far.
Officers located stolen items, some with the security tags still affixed, inside the vehicle. The items included clothing, toys, makeup and meat.
Police believe the items were recently shoplifted from Fred Meyer and Safeway.
Jocelin Olsen, 47, and Matthew Wissman, 25, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Olsen is facing two counts of second-degree misdemeanor theft. Wissman is facing two counts of second-degree misdemeanor theft and two counts of first-degree felony theft.
Police said officers are returning the items, which are believe to be valued at over $1,000.
