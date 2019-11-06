PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, PSU is launching a new E-bike delivery service.
The school is working with UPS and the Portland Bureau of Transportation on the new urban delivery initiative.
UPS is going to use zero emission E-bikes and trailers to deliver packages to the campus and surrounding neighborhoods.
The plan is to test whether E-bikes can supplement or even replace gas-powered trucks on the final leg of delivery routes.
“This is another way in which we get to participate with the city on experimenting with new ways to really do things in a better safer more sustainable fashion,” Ian Stude with PSU Transportation & Parking said.
The new delivery service will start next week.
