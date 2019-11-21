PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Salvation Army is offering a new way to help homeless women in Portland’s Old Town district.
The organization celebrated the opening of a new hospitality program at the Female Emergency Shelter on Southwest Second Avenue.
The organization had grilled cheese and a brass band.
The shelter helps woman in extreme poverty, fighting addiction and social isolation.
The new program will include a list of services, including hot meals, showers, clothing, even foot care.
“We invite women to come in, we put them in the most comfortable chair they've been in in quite some time, volunteers come in and speak with them. we want to offer a warm and caring environment,” Portland Metro Coordinator Major Robert Lloyd said.
The shelter has 34 beds and offers housing placement.
