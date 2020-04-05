Skateboarders out at SE Portland skate park despite COVID-19 closures

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – At Ed Benedict Park on Southeast Powell Boulevard, there’s a soccer field, basketball court, playgrounds and skate park – and all are closed.
But on Sunday afternoon, a lot of skateboarders were still out there when they shouldn’t be.
Portland Parks & Recreation has put up hundreds of signs to remind people of what’s closed.
They say some seem to have disappeared, but whether there’s a sign or not, the health directives have been clear for weeks, and people need to obey them to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Some skateboarders there told FOX 12 they really had no idea the closures included skate parks.
Others said they didn’t care.
“It’s a really nice day, it’s been a little rainy lately, so we just had to come out here and skate anyways,” said skateboarder Cooper Price. “I mean, when you love to do something, it’s a little battle to either stay inside or come out skate, so just come out and skate.”
Parks are open to run, walk, or ride through – as long as people stay six feet apart.
If neighbors see people ignoring social distancing, they can call the police non-emergency number 503-823-3333.
