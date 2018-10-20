PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted broke into an auto shop Saturday morning, possibly for the second time in a matter of months.
“It was just a total mess, glass everywhere, stuff scattered around,” Baxter Auto Parts employee Anthony Winston said.
He said around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday the front door was shattered and they found a boulder in the entrance.
Portland police came to investigate the break-in.
Winston said the shop is now out thousands of dollars in merchandise, including expensive items like carburetors and steering wheels.
But he said the worst part is this is now the second time in just four months they’ve been hit: “It’s very frustrating.”
Back in June, security cameras caught two men throwing a boulder through the front door, shattering the glass and grabbing stuff off the shelves.
This time the thieves weren’t caught on camera but Winston said he’d bet it’s the same people.
“It was the same exact situation same stuff stolen broken the same exact way in and out in like the same time frame,” Winston said. “The only difference between last time is they broke the other door.”
The staff just finished evaluating the damage from that last break in, close to $4,000 dollars, only to be left counting their losses for a second time.
“We’re literally going right back into it,” he said.
Now, Winston said they might get security cameras in the front of the store so they can get a view of the parking lot too, to make sure this doesn’t happen yet again.
